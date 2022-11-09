That One Piece Of Advice From Shah Rukh Khan That Abhishek Bachchan Added To His 'Life Cart'

Abhishek Bachchan with SRK. (courtesy: RedChilliesEnt)

Abhishek Bachchan, busy with the promotional duties ofBreathe: Into The Shadows 2, during a recent interview with news agency ANI, opened up about that one piece of advice that Shah Rukh Khan gave him during the initial stages of his career. When asked if he is waiting for any specific character that he still wants to play, the actor told ANI, "No! I'm very, very bad at this, I focus on whatever I'm doing right now, rather than what I can." He added, "In the very initial years of my career Shah Rukh Khan ji explained this concept to me in the most precise manner."

Recalling the conversation, Abhishek said, "In fact, one day as both of us were having a conversation and I popped out the same question to him stating, you've done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do, to which Shah Rukh replied, 'Whatever work and roles I'm doing right now. Always remember you're an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don't focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it'."

The actor added, "Since then I added this piece of advice to my life cart and I highly swear by this career advice."

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan co-starred for the first time in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. They also co-starred in 2014's Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan. Abhishek had a cameo appearance in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Abhishek also starred in the standalone Bob Biswas film, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)