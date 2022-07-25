Akshay Kumar's Go-To Move When Rain Halts His Shoot

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is one busy man. The superstar has already had two big releases this year and a bunch of films waiting to come out in the next few months. And, the actor is also working on a host of upcoming projects. Amid his chockablock schedule, Akshay Kumar has managed to steal some time to be with his family thanks to the rain gods and a cancelled shoot. Sharing an image of him waiting at a station in York in England, Akshay said, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.” In the photo, the actor is wearing a jacket, track pants with a cap and a bag.

While Akshay Kumar's Instagram feed is mostly filled with posts about his upcoming projects, he does treat us to some gems on rare occasions that his fans lap up. A case in point is this video featuring Akshay Kumar that he shared on the occasion of World Laughter Day. In the clip, he is matching the beats of Ben E King's Stand By Me by running a comb across his teeth, while struggling to stifle giggles.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar said, “Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself. And on that note, here's an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful. And Happy World Laughter Day.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be out in theatres on August 11. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2 and the untitled Soorarai Pottru remake, among others. His last film release was Prithviraj alongside Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar.