Thackeray Box Office Collection Day 7: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Earns Rs 31.60 Crore

Abhijit Panse's Thackeray, which stars Nawazuddin Siddqui in the lead role, has managed to collect Rs 31.60 crore within a week's of it release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, the film's business was not very impressive on Thursday as it merely collected Rs 1.60 crore. The biopic opened in theaters last week and it clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which emerged as a clear winner at the box office as it collected Rs 60 crore within a week of its release. Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report on Twitter and wrote: "Thackeray Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: Rs 31.60 crore India business."

On its opening day, the Abhijit Panse-directed film earned Rs 6 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, the film performed well in Maharashtra specifically. "Thackerayhas scored in Maharashtra specifically. Marathi version has collected very well. Republic Day holiday (today) should help escalate its business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Thackerayopened to largely negative reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 1.5 stars out of five and he wrote: "Nawazuddin Siddiqui absolutely nails it - another glowing feather in a bulging cap. He is so good that the film needs nobody else to propel it forward. What is worrying is that the biopic draws strength from the performance and stops at nothing to put up a spirited defence of a political career built on untrammeled power and prejudice."

Thackeray is a biopic on the life of late politician and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The film has been written by Sanjay Raut. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Amrita Rao, Laxman Singh Rajput and Radha Sagar.