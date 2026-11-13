'Telugu Cinema Uses Language That Demeans Women': Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Tells Upasana Konidela

Visakhapatnam (AP): TDP National Working President and Minister Nara Lokesh has called out casual sexism in Telugu cinema, questioning dialogues such as "Are you wearing bangles?" and "Don't cry like a girl".

In conversation with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Indian businesswoman, healthcare entrepreneur and philanthropist, he elaborated, "I find that very offensive. Are you telling me that women are incompetent, incapable? Absolutely not," he said at the 31st CII Partnership Summit.

He added, "This requires a societal change, a greater change, because there's so much stereotyping."

Most importantly, he highlighted the need for change in the language used in movies, saying that it is often demeaning towards women.

Referring to the Raptadu schoolgirl attack in Anantapur, Lokesh stressed that respect for women and gender equality must begin at home, urging the film industry and society to challenge gender stereotypes

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Controversy In Light Of The Andhra Chainsaw Attack Row

In a shocking turn of events, a Class 10 girl was attacked at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, which has currently become a widespread topic of debate. The accused is a 21-year-old man, identified as Hemanth who carried out the attack with an electric chainsaw, and the brutal attempt has now raised concerns over the safety of children in schools. The name of the girl attacked is Gopika who rejected his advances and hence he resorted to attacking her. This has also sparked a conversation on social media platforms, with many users comparing it to a particular scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film Animal which released in 2023.

The scene in question from Animal sees Ranbir Kapoor, holding a loaded gun, storm into the classroom of his sister's college to confront her bullies. It was one of the most talked-about scenes of the film when it released. The scene has now got another life after the Raptadu attack.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga today finally his broke silence on the controversy and took on his critics in a lengthy X post.

"When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema," he said, alluding to the Andhra chainsaw attack.

The filmmaker, who often stirs online debate through his films and opinions, said linking his movie to a real-life tragedy is his detractors' way to "settle personal scores".

"It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed, frustrated, jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference," he added.

The criticism that blew up was not just restricted to Vanga. Other filmmakers who portray violence on screen are also being held responsible.

ALSO READ | 'Dirty Excuse To Settle Personal Scores': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back After Animal Scene Gets Dragged Into Andhra Chainsaw Attack Row