Teachers' Day 2021: Wait, Is That Mahesh Babu In This Throwback? See His Tribute To Father Krishna

Mahesh Babu shared this throwback (courtesy urstrulymahesh)

This Teachers' Day just got a little more special, thanks to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor, who has charmed many with his acting prowess and his stunning looks, dropped a rather heart-warming post to mark the day. With an Instagram post, he treated fans to a rare throwback photograph. The photo is from Mahesh Babu's childhood and in it, he is seen with his father, veteran actor Krishna. While the photo is one to be treasured, what made our hearts melt is the "thank you" note that Mahesh Babu penned in the caption. Through this post, Mahesh Babu pays a heartfelt tribute to his hero, his father.

The caption says, "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey." Mahesh Babu also added the hashtag, "Teachers' Day" to his caption.

His wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post with three red hearts.

This is not the only throwback photo on Mahesh Babu's Instagram timeline. He shared another photo of himself as a teenager alongside his father. The photo, which was posted on the occasion of Krishna's birthday, shows the two of them at a party. Here again, Mahesh Babu thanked his father and wrote, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana. My evergreen superstar."

Mahesh Babu has never been shy of expressing his love for his father. He makes it known to the world that he is a proud son of his "real hero" and "real mentor". In one post, Mahesh Babu calls his father the "the forever evergreen superstar".

Mahesh Babu has been married to actress Namrata Shirodkar since 2005. The couple has two children, son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. In terms of work, he was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. His upcoming projects include Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major.