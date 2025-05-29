Tamil Actor Rajesh Dies Of Heart Attack At 75

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Rajesh, credited with over 150 films, passed away on May 29, in Chennai. He suffered from a sudden heart attack and died at the age of 75. He is survived by his daughter Divya and son Deepak. His wife Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar, died in 2012.

Rajesh's nephew confirmed the news to DT Next, stating that the actor complained about low blood pressure in the morning. He had died on his way to the hospital.

His body has been kept in his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai, for the public to come and pay their last respects, as reported by The Hindu.

Rajesh's Illustrious Career

The actor made his debut with the film Aval Oru Thodarkathai (1974) directed by K Balachander. But his first lead role was in Kannipparuvathile (1979).

His career spanning nearly five decades saw him as a writer, television actor, and dubbing artist.

Some of his most popular films are with Kamal Haasan namely Sathya, Mahanadhi, and Virumaandi.

His latest work was in Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's film Merry Christmas.

Eventually, in the latter half of his career, he shifted his focus to hotel and real estate business in Chennai.

