Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 48

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja, son of veteran Tamil cinema director Bharathiraja, died of a cardiac arrest here on Tuesday. He was 48 years old.

"Director Bharathiraja's son Manoj K Bharathiraja passed away due to cardiac arrest," an update on the X page of Nadigar Sangam (actors' association), mentioned.

Manoj debuted as a lead actor in the Tamil film Taj Mahal directed by his father and later starred in Eera Nilam, and Varushamellam Vasantham.

Of late, he had been doing supporting roles in Tamil movies.

In 2023, Manoj debuted as a director with Margazhi Thingal, a romantic drama featuring his father, Bharathiraja. He was last seen in Prime Video's Snakes & Ladders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, music director Ilaiyaraaja, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, and director Venkat Prabhu condoled Manoj's demise.

AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress President G K Vasan, and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, among others, also extended their condolences.

In a social media message, Stalin expressed shock over Manoj's death at a young age, and extended his sympathies to Bharathiraja and other family members.

"Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 years. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja and his family to overcome this unbearable, painful loss. You will be missed, Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi," wrote Khusbhu on X.

Manoj is survived by wife-actor Nandana, their two daughters Arshitha and Mathivadhani.

