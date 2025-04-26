Tamannaah Bhatia And Sidharth Malhotra's <i>Vvan</i> To Begin Filming On This Date

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Tamannaah Bhatia has multiple projects lined up, including Vvan. She will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the mythological thriller. Vvan, directed by Deepak Mishra, will commence filming in June 2025.

Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be on a roll with back-to-back announcements and reports of her upcoming projects. The Odela 2 actress who already has Ranger, Rakesh Maria Biopic, and No Entry 2 in her kitty, has reportedly been roped in for Vvan alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sidharth Malhotra has been onboarded for a mythological thriller, being directed by Deepak Mishra. The makers of Vvan soon made an official announcement. Since then there has been a lot of excitement around who the female lead could be.

Now new developments from the source, as quoted on Pinkvilla, state, "Tamannaah Bhatia is on a signing spree. After Ranger, Rakesh Maria Biopic, and No Entry 2, she has signed on for director Deepak Mishra's next, Vvan. The film is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025, and will hit the big screen in 2026."

The source added, “Tamannaah is excited to step into the world of mythology, set in the central part of India. She will be undergoing a diction training with Sidharth Malhotra for her role in the film. Vvan will be shot in real locations, and the makers have already started the pre-production to identify the forest areas. A large chunk of this film is set in a forest."

On the work front, Sidharth is currently busy shooting for Param Sundari with Jahnvi Kapoor. There are several reports making the rounds that suggest that he has been locked in for Race 3 with Saif Ali Khan. No official confirmation has been announced.