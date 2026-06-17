<i>Taare Zameen Par</i> Actor Is Now A Dentist In The UK, Viral Photo Surfaces

Taare Zameen Par actor who played Ishaan's (Darsheel Safary) elder brother Yohaan Nandkishore Awasthi in the film is now a certified dentist in the UK. While Darsheel Safary continued to pursue acting as a full-time profession, Sachet went on to graduate with a degree in dentistry from D Y Patil University.

What's Happening

Sachet Seth, who goes by the name Sachet Engineer on Instagram, has a private account. However, his LinkedIn profile has a clear chronology of his achievements.

He went on to receive a gold medal in periodontology and is currently a registered practitioner in the UK.

Sachet also seems to have a love for aeroplanes and is actively pursuing that passion. Back in 2024, in one of the few glimpses he shared, he posted a picture of himself in the cockpit and wrote, "Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last."

On Taare Zameen Par

Sachet Seth played the role of the extremely disciplined and accomplished elder brother Yohaan of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), who suffers from dyslexia. Despite being academically brilliant, Yohaan loves his younger brother and supports him through his difficulties.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about his experience, Sachet said, "We were children back then. We were just playing around during the shoot. We both had a lot of fun and we were not as serious as they expected us to be! The minute Aamir uncle had the scene in mind, he used to get us in the mood and he would not allow anyone to talk to us once we were in that zone so that he could get the perfect shot. It helped us in understanding what was expected from us and then, hopefully, deliver it to the satisfaction of Aamir uncle."

About Taare Zameen Par

Released in 2007, Taare Zameen Par marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan. The plot revolves around Ishaan, who is dyslexic and is often judged by family and teachers. When the empathetic art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) comes into his life and recognises his condition, he becomes a beacon of hope and helps Ishaan discover his hidden talent for painting.

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