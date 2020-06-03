Sushant Singh Rajput Writes An Emotional Note For His Mother. It's OK To Cry

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: L: sushantsinghrajput )

Sushant Singh Rajput's post for his mother will make you cry. The 34-year-old actor shared a picture collage featuring himself and his mother and wrote an emotional note dedicated to his mother. Sushant's mother died in 2002, when he was just a teenager. Remembering his mother, Sushant shared the picture collage on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa." Read Sushant Singh Rajput's note to his mom here:

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a handwritten letter on his Twitter profile, in remembrance of his mother. The letter read, "You promised you would be with me forever, And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother."

Post the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in an interview with DNA India, Sushant Singh Rajput said that he wishes his mother was alive to see his success. "It's not that I miss her only when something good or bad happens to me. I wouldn't lie but I am not incessantly thinking of her. I wish she was alive to see me succeed in life. I am sure she would have been really happy and proud of me. And maybe I would have been a different person than what I am now. The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that," Sushant told DNA India.

Sushant Singh Rajput's body of work includes films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta among others. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.