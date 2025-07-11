<i>Superman</i> Review: "Comic Book Comes To Life," Says The Internet About James Gunn's Film

James Gunn's latest offering, Superman, finally arrived in the theatres today, July 11. The film, headlined by David Corenswet, is the first movie in the DC Universe and the second reboot in the Superman film series.

Superman received mixed responses from cinema buffs.

Let's take a look at some of them on X:

One user called the superhero flick “an enjoyable, entertaining summer movie experience,” giving Superman a score of 8 out of 10.

He added, “It did feel too Guardians of the Galaxy-like with some of the shots, comedy and music, but the characters were all unique and refreshing. It felt like a comic book come to life. Not too serious, and very light-hearted throughout, though there is real pain, struggle and conflict, which I actually liked.”

Another dubbed the film “the best Superman movie to ever come out.”

They claimed that Superman was “arguably better than any movie that Marvel has dropped in this next phase as well. At least the last 3 years.”

Calling Superman a “mid-movie”, a reviewer said, “It has got issues. James Gunn being s******g on Midwesterns by making Jonathan and Martha Kent country bumpkins was fucking terrible. Not to mention the unforgivable lore and disrespect to Jor-El & Laura Lor-Van was even worse.”

A critic pointed out, “Superman might go down as one of the worst comic book movies ever made. It tries so hard to do everything that it ends up doing absolutely nothing well.”

Foreign outlets also shared their perspective on the James Gunn directorial.

Variety called Superman an energised reboot of the original, good enough to channel the spirit of the comic book. As per the portal, David Corenswet plays a “puppyish” yet “invincible” Superman, lending the film emotional stakes.

In their review, Variety wrote, “The film fits snugly into familiar tropes… The new movie isn't dark, so much as it's a loopy, spinning, multifaceted story with genuine emotional stakes. It truly feels like a comic book come to life, which is one reason it treats Superman's powers as the most spectacular and least interesting thing about him.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn brought his signature flair to Superman. They added that the film is a mix of comic-book and action-adventure blended into one, coated with a warm human heart.

Giving its verdict, The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Gunn's screenplay can certainly be faulted for piling on too many elements, making it at times seem lumpy and overstuffed. But what matters most is that the movie is fun, pacy and enjoyable, a breath of fresh air sweetened by a deep affection for the material and boosted by a winning trio of leads.”

According to Vanity Fair, the film succeeded in depicting what a Superman movie should be like. The outlet praised James Gunn for his fresh take on the old character, claiming the director got “most” of it right.

Vanity Fair's review read, “Superman is elastic and limber and, most importantly, fun. The film finds its protagonist's appropriate level, between silliness and seriousness. Cannily enough, Superman still manages to sneak in some heavy themes. It's a shrewdly balanced film, a mix of flippant merriment and real dramatic stakes.”

The Guardian turned out to be a strong critic as the outlet found David Corenswet's portrayal of Superman “soulless”.

“If it were to be a reboot, then really we needed to get back to basics, and be reminded why we liked superheroes in the first place. Yet from the very beginning, this new Superman is encumbered by a pointless and cluttered new backstory which has to be explained in many wearisome intertitles flashed up on screen before anything happens at all,” read the review.

Superman also features Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in key roles.

