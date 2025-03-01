<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Adarsh Gourav's Film Off To A Slow Start

Superboys of Malegaon, led by Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora, arrived in the theatres on Friday (February 28). On Day 1, the film earned Rs 45 lakh at the box office, reported Sacnilk. The movie's overall Hindi occupancy on its first Friday was 8.85 percent.

Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, also features Muskkaan Jaferi and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. The comedy drama is based on the life of real-life filmmaker Nasir Shaikh and his best pal, late actor Shafique Shaikh. It is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Adarsh Gourav slips into the shoes of Nasir Shaikh, while Shashank Arora plays the role of Shafique Shaikh. The film is jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

Superboys of Malegaon is about a group of ordinary boys who dream about making it big. Together, they embark on a journey of greatness after an unexpected event transforms their lives. The film upholds the magic of true friendship, teamwork and imagination.

Superboys of Malegaon marked Adarsh Gourav's theatrical release after 8 years. He has been a prominent name in the OTT sphere, impressing viewers with acclaimed projects like The White Tiger (2021) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) on Netflix. Adarsh was last seen in the 2017 mystery-thriller Rukh alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Previously, Adarsh Gourav revealed feeling “great” about making his theatrical comeback. He said, “It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years. The big screen has a magic of its own, and I am thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas. When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh's journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon's film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion, and stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career.” Read all about it here.

Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.