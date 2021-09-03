No Need For Filters If You Are As Stunning As Sunny Leone. See Pic From Her Maldives Vacation

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is far from done with her Maldives vacation. The actress is having the best time of her life. She is getting carefree with her photos and ditching the filters, thanks to the amazing locale. In the latest post on Instagram, she is seen in a brilliant wine hued bikini against a blurred view of holiday huts in the distance. Sunny Leone lets the sun do its magic on her skin while she lies on the beach. She wrote in the caption, "No filter needed here." She floored her fans who dropped red heart and fire emojis on the post.

Sunny Leone doesn't seem to get enough of the beach vibes yet and we aren't at all bored to see her strike poses in beachwear. Sunny Leone recently enjoyed her time on a swing at the beach. As for the caption, the actress wrote, “Seat next to me is open. Who wants to come for a swing.” We don't mind. Would you?

Sunglasses have become Sunny Leone's best friend during her beach vacation. And, she won't compromise on them. When a macaw tried to steal one of her shades from her, Sunny Leone at once got rid of the bird. But she did not forget to post the whole incident on an Instagram album. It looks like a "friends to foes" tale to us. What do you think?

Maldives feels like heaven to Sunny Leone. We aren't saying that. She herself wrote it in one of her posts and we can see that the actress fits quite well into this paradise. Her caption went like this, "Welcome to heaven. No riff-raff allowed. Except me. Time to party and celebrate life."

Life is indeed a celebration for Sunny Leone. Do you agree?