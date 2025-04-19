In Pic: Suniel Shetty Waiting Patiently For Daughter Athiya And Granddaughter Evaarah Outside Hospital Room

Suniel Shetty is on cloud nine. After all, he is a grandfather. His daughter Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child last month. The doting grandfather had recently shared the happiness he felt after KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's baby - Evaarah - was born.



Now, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has dropped a photo which shows the Hera Pheri actor eagerly waiting for the arrival of his granddaughter.

Ahan Shetty shared a string of photos with the caption, “Times flies.” One of the pictures shows Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty waiting patiently outside what appears to be a maternity ward. The actor was busy reading something while Mana Shetty was looking away from the camera.

Fans were moved by the photo and praised Suniel Shetty's dedication to his family. “Grandparents waiting, that's the best thing I have ever seen today,” a comment read. A fan wrote, “They seem so excited in the 4th pic.” Another account wrote, “Nana- Nani Waiting for the loveliest GIFT of their life.” Many fans reacted with red heart emojis.

The photo was also reshared by Athiya Shetty on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “The best,” followed by a red heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/stor ies/athiyashetty/3613542317814 890261/



On KL Rahul's birthday, April 18, the India cricketer and Athiya Shetty revealed the name of their newborn. Posting a photo with their baby, the couple wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God.” In the image, KL Rahul is holding the baby girl, while Athiya leans her head close to her. The baby's face was turned away from the camera.



Athiya Shetty also dropped her baby's full name - Evaarah Vipula Rahul in her Instagram Stories. She explained the meaning behind the name, adding that while Evaarah meant the gift of god, Vipula was in honour of her great grandmother and Rahul was for her father.



https://www.instagram.com/stor ies/athiyashetty/3613356722303 912571/



KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty became proud parents on March 24 this year. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram with a photo that read, “Blessed with a baby girl, followed by the date.”



Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 after being in a relationship for four years.