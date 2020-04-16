Sumeet Vyas Or Ekta Kaul, Who Lies More? The Couple Reveal In A TikTok Video

Ekta Kaul shared this video. (courtesy ektakaul11)

Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul made their TikTok debut and it is just too cute. The adorable couple took the "Who Is More Likely To" challenge on TikTok. In this challenge, the participants are supposed to answer the questions by pointing to the person concerned. When asked about who is more spoilt, the couple agreed on one person - Ekta. But when asked about who lies more, the couple again agreed - Sumeet. When asked about who loves more in the relationship, they agreed again - Sumeet it is. They only seemed to be confused when asked about who takes care of the other person when drunk - both of them pointed to each other. Aww! Sharing the adorable video on her Instagram profile, Ekta wrote, "Okay! You have a cute smile! And a cute wife! Sumeet Vyas and My Tiktok debut." Take a look:

Within minutes, the post was flooded with comments from Ekta's Instafam. Looks like, the clear winner was the couple's cuteness. One comment read, "super cute" while multiple people reacted with a "wow."

Sumeet and Ekta got married in September, 2018. A few days ago, Ekta revealed her pregnancy in a super adorable Instagram post. Sharing a loved up picture of herself and Sumeet, Ekta wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I"

Ekta, who made her debut in television with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq, was last seen in Mere Angne Mein.

On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas has acted in several web-series such as TVF Tripling, Permanent Roommatesand Official CEOgiri among others. Sumeet was last seen in the the 2019 comedy-drama Made In China where he shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy.