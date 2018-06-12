Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan's Mauji Is 'Very Inspired By Suppandi' Varun Dhawan, who is portraying the role of a tailor and an office peon in his next film Sui Dhaaga, made a revelation

Share EMAIL PRINT Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Sui Dhaaga (Courtesy anushkasharma) New Delhi: Highlights "I love reading Suppandi," said Varun Dhawan "I read a lot of biographies," Varun added Sui Dhaaga also stars Anushka Sharma Sui Dhaaga, made a revelation about his character. The actor, while interacting with the media said that his character Mauji in Sui Dhaaga is "inspired by" the comic character Suppandi, IANS reported. In case you are still guessing who Varun Dhawan is referring to in his statement, Suppandi is a comic character who appeared in Tinkle comics. Suppandi is considered as one of the most famous among the characters appearing in Tinkle. When Varun was asked about the kind of books he loves reading, this is what the actor told IANS: "I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."



"I read a lot of biographies... I've read one on Dev Anand," he added.



About working in Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan had earlier told news agency IANS, "I really liked the script Sharat Katariya had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya.



(Madhya Pradesh). Team Sui Dhaaga wrapped the first leg of the shoot in March. The second leg of the film was shot in Bhopal and photos from the sets had gone crazy viral. Take a look here:

@varundvn and @anushkasharma snapped on the sets of #SuiDhaaga. A post shared by Varun Dhawan Fan Base (@varundhawan_fb) on Mar 19, 2018 at 12:28am PDT



Here are more photos from the sets of Sui Dhaaga:

EXCLUSIVE- #madeinindi #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm @anushkasharma 28th sept 2018 directed by @sharatkatariya A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:32am PST



Varun Dhawan was last seen in Soojit Sircar-directed October, which released in April. The actor is currently shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is produced by Karan Johar.



Sui Dhaaga is scheduled to release later this year.



(With IANS inputs)



