Sui Dhaaga Song Chaav Laga: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Go From Life Partners To Business Partners

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in a still from Chaav Laga

Highlights Chaav Laga has been sung by Papon and Ronkini Gupta The song has been composed by Anu Malik Sui Dhaaga releases on September 28

The first song from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's much anticipated film Sui Dhaaga is out. The makers released the first song titled Chaav Laga, which depicts the endearing journey of Mamta and Mauji (the name of their characters in the film). It also showcases the little things they discover about each other during that process. The soulful track has been composed by Anu Malik and sung by Papon and Ronkini Gupta. The almost three minute long video is an emotional ride, which opens with Mamta assuring her ailing mother that she is happy with Mauji and is ready to bear the consequences of setting up their own business. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's chemistry in the video is indeed impressive.

Here's first song from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are currently promoting their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. Varun, who plays a tailor in the film, attended workshops for three months to perfect his sewing skills. Varun also shared a promotional video on Instagram, where he can be seen undergoing the training process. The 31-year-old actor shared the video and wrote: "Three months of training, learning and becoming Mauji! Thanks to Darshan (the costume designer) and Noor bhai (the tailor on the sets), I can finally say I now know how to stitch."

Speaking about his experience, Varun Dhawan in an interview to IANS said: "I knew that I had a task at hand. I knew I had to master the art to convince people that I am a real 'masterji'. Darshan and Noor bhai helped me a lot and I gave it three months to learn this skill."

Sui Dhaaga is an inspiring story of a couple's fight for respect. The story also showcases their journey of being self-employed from unemployed. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28.