Sufi Singer Pyarelal Wadali Dies At 75. PM Modi, Singer Daler Mehndi Post Tributes

Highlights "A sad day for the world of music," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted He was the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali In Bollywood, their first film as singers was 2003's Pinjar

Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2018

Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.

What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect#RIP#LegendarySufiSingerpic.twitter.com/6lUKXWBlwN — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 9, 2018

A sad day for the world of music... can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more..

May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive pic.twitter.com/CedVODt4jd — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) March 9, 2018

Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/y1kncGQ0Zb — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) March 9, 2018