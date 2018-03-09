Sufi Singer Pyarelal Wadali Dies At 75. PM Modi, Singer Daler Mehndi Post Tributes

Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the famous Wadali Brothers duo, died in Amritsar

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2018 14:41 IST
File photo of Pyarelal Wadali (Image courtesy: thewadalibrothers)

New Delhi: 

  1. "A sad day for the world of music," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted
  2. He was the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali
  3. In Bollywood, their first film as singers was 2003's Pinjar
Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the famous Wadali Brothers duo, died in Amritsar on Friday. He was 75. He was the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali. News agency IANS reports that he died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace," a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office (PMO) read. Singers Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaaur, Richa Sharma and others posted their tributes on Twitter. "Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali ji, who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe, leaves this world today. May his soul RIP. What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab," Daler Mehndi posted. The Wadali Brothers had performed at several shows in India and other countries. In Bollywood, their first film as singers was 2003's Pinjar.
 

Read what Daler Mehndi posted.
 

"A sad day for the world of music... can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more. May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted.
 

"Sad day for the music industry and music lovers!! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us.. may his soul rest in peace," tweeted singer Richa Sharma.
 

One of their famous song is Tu maane ya na maane dildara from the album Farid, which released in 2004. They are also credited for Bollywood songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu, 2011), Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam) and Teri Dua (Hawaizaada).

Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali belonged to a village in Amritsar district. IANS reported that they are the fifth generation of singers and musicians in their family.

Pyarelal Wadali is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

(With IANS inputs)

