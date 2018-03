Sufi Singer Pyarelal Wadali Dies At 75. PM Modi, Singer Daler Mehndi Post Tributes

Highlights "A sad day for the world of music," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted He was the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali In Bollywood, their first film as singers was 2003's Pinjar

Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the famous Wadali Brothers duo, died in Amritsar on Friday. He was 75. He was the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali. News agency IANS reports that he died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace," a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office (PMO) read. Singers Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaaur, Richa Sharma and others posted their tributes on Twitter. "singer #PyarelalWadali, who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe, leaves this world today. May his soul RIP. What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab," Daler Mehndi posted. The Wadali Brothers had performed at several shows in India and other countries. In Bollywood, their first film as singers was 2003'sRead what Daler Mehndi posted."A sad day for the world of music... can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadaliis no more. May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted."Sad day for the music industry and music lovers!! #PyareLalWadaliis no more with us.. may his soul rest in peace," tweeted singer Richa Sharma.One of their famous song isfrom the album, which released in 2004. They are also credited for Bollywood songs like, 2011),) and).Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali belonged to a village in Amritsar district. IANS reported that they are the fifth generation of singers and musicians in their family. Pyarelal Wadali is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.(With IANS inputs)