Sufi Singer Pyarelal Wadali Dies At 75. PM Modi, Singer Daler Mehndi Post Tributes

Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2018
Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 9, 2018
What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect#RIP#LegendarySufiSingerpic.twitter.com/6lUKXWBlwN
"A sad day for the world of music... can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more. May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive," Harshdeep Kaur tweeted.
A sad day for the world of music... can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more..— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) March 9, 2018
May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive pic.twitter.com/CedVODt4jd
"Sad day for the music industry and music lovers!! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us.. may his soul rest in peace," tweeted singer Richa Sharma.
Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/y1kncGQ0Zb— Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) March 9, 2018
One of their famous song is Tu maane ya na maane dildara from the album Farid, which released in 2004. They are also credited for Bollywood songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu, 2011), Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam) and Teri Dua (Hawaizaada).
Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali belonged to a village in Amritsar district. IANS reported that they are the fifth generation of singers and musicians in their family.
