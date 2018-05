Stranger Things To Grey's Anatomy: A Guide To Which TV Show's Renewed And Which Ones Are In Jeopardy

Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? (courtesy strangerthingstv)

It's that time of year again: This week kicked off the 2017 broadcast upfronts, in which NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and CW officially announce their new fall schedules. An antiquated practice in the age of streaming and year-round premiere dates? Perhaps -- but major advertising dollars are still up for grabs.Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? Many announcements have already been made, but there are plenty of shows in limbo. Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks. And even though cable and streaming systems operate on their own schedules, we included the current status of some fan-favorite shows at the bottom:NBCSeasons: 18 Status: RenewedSeasons: 17 Status: UnknownSeasons: 15 Status: Unknown, though Arnold Schwarzenegger definitely won't be returning as host.Seasons: 12 Status: RenewedSeasons: 12 Status: RenewedSeasons: 8 Status: RenewedSeasons: 5 Status: Canceled (series finale aired on March 31)Seasons: 5 Status: RenewedSeasons: 4 Status: RenewedSeasons: 4 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: CanceledSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: Unknown, likely to be renewedSeasons 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: UnknownSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: UnknownSeasons: 1 Status: Renewed--- Fox"The Simpsons Seasons: 28 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsSeasons: 16 Status: RenewedSeasons: 15 Status: RenewedSeasons: 13 Status: RenewedSeasons: 12 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)Seasons: 10 Status: RenewedSeasons: 7 Status: RenewedSeasons: 7 Status: RenewedSeasons: 6 Status: Renewed for seventh and final seasonSeasons: 4 Status: RenewedSeasons: 4 Status: CanceledSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: UnknownSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: CanceledSeasons: 2 Status: UnknownSeasons: 2 Status: UnknownSeasons: 2 Status: UnknownSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: CanceledSeasons: 1 Status: UnknownSeasons: 1 Status: Canceled---ABCDancing With the Stars Seasons: 24 Status: RenewedThe Bachelor Seasons: 20 Status: RenewedGrey's Anatomy Seasons: 13 Status: RenewedThe Bachelorette Seasons: 12 Status: RenewedModern Family Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsShark Tank Seasons: 8 Status: RenewedThe Middle Seasons: 8 Status: RenewedScandal Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for a seventh and final seasonOnce Upon a Time Seasons: 6 Status: RenewedLast Man Standing Seasons: 6 Status: CanceledMarvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seasons: 4 Status: RenewedThe Goldbergs Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsBachelor in Paradise Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedHow to Get Away With Murder Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedBlackish Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedFresh Off the Boat Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedAmerican Crime Seasons: 3 Status: CanceledQuantico Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedThe Catch Seasons: 2 Status: UnknownSecrets and Lies Seasons: 2 Status: CanceledDr. Ken Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled500 Questions Seasons: 2 Status: UnknownCelebrity Family Feud Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedTo Tell the Truth Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedThe Real O'Neals Seasons: 2 Status: CanceledDesignated Survivor Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedSpeechless Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedAmerican Housewife Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedConviction Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledThe $100,000 Pyramid Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedTime After Time Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledImaginary Mary Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled--- CBS Survivor Seasons: 33 Status: RenewedThe Amazing Race Seasons: 29 Status: RenewedBig Brother Seasons: 18 Status: RenewedNCIS Seasons: 14 Status: RenewedCriminal Minds Seasons: 12 Status: RenewedThe Big Bang Theory Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsNCIS: Los Angeles Seasons: 8 Status: RenewedUndercover Boss Seasons: 8 Status: UnknownHawaii Five-o Seasons: 7 Status: RenewedBlue Bloods Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed2 Broke Girls Seasons: 6 Status: CanceledElementary Seasons: 5 Status: RenewedMom Seasons: 4 Status: RenewedScorpion Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedNCIS: New Orleans Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedMadam Secretary Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedThe Odd Couple Seasons: 3 Status: UnknownCriminal Minds: Beyond Borders Seasons: 2 Status: CanceledCode Black Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedZoo Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed (season 3 premieres June 29)Man With a Plan Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedKevin Can Wait Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedMacGyver Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedBull Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedLife in Pieces Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedSuperior Donuts Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedThe Great Indoors Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledRansom Seasons: 1 Status: UnknownPure Genius Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown but probably canceledTraining Day Seasons: 1 Status: UnknownDoubt Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledBrainDead Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledAmerican Gothic Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled--- CW Supernatural Seasons: 12 Status: RenewedWhose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons: 12 Status: RenewedThe Vampire Diaries Seasons: 7 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)Arrow Seasons: 5 Status: RenewedThe 100 Seasons: 4 Status: RenewedReign Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled (series finale is June 18)The Originals Seasons: 4 Status: RenewedThe Flash Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedJane the Virgin Seasons: 3 Status: RenewediZombie Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedCrazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedSupergirl Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedDC's Legends of Tomorrow Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedRiverdale Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedNo Tomorrow Seasons: 1 Status: CanceledFrequency Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled---Cable Streaming:FXThe Americans Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for sixth and final seasonYou're the Worst Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedFargo Seasons: 3 Status: UnknownAtlanta Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, won't be back until 2018Feud Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedLouie Seasons: 5 Status: Unknown, will come back when/if Louis C.K. wants to--- WGN AmericaOutsiders Seasons: 2 Status: CanceledUnderground Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown--- ShowtimeHomeland Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasonsBillions Seasons: 2 Status: RenewedThe Affair Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed--- HBO Game of Thrones Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for two more seasons (season 7 premieres this summer)Westworld Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, but not expected to return until 2018.Big Little Lies Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown (Intended to be a miniseries, there is speculation that there could be a second season.)Insecure Seasons: 1 Status: RenewedSilicon Valley Seasons: 3 Status: UnknownVeep Seasons: 6 Status: UnknownThe Leftovers Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled (series finale airs June 4)--- Hulu"The Mindy Project" Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed"Casual" Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed--- Netflixandall return this spring)Seasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons---AmazonSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 3 Status: RenewedSeasons: 2 Status: RenewedSeasons: 1 Status: Canceled (c) 2017, The Washington Post

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.