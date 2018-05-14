Stranger Things To Grey's Anatomy: A Guide To Which TV Show's Renewed And Which Ones Are In Jeopardy Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks

Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good?



Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? Many announcements have already been made, but there are plenty of shows in limbo. Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks. And even though cable and streaming systems operate on their own schedules, we included the current status of some fan-favorite shows at the bottom:



NBC



Law & Order: SVU Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed



The Biggest Loser Seasons: 17 Status: Unknown



The New Celebrity Apprentice Seasons: 15 Status: Unknown, though Arnold Schwarzenegger definitely won't be returning as host.



America's Got Talent Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



The Voice Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



American Ninja Warrior Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed



Grimm Seasons: 5 Status: Canceled (series finale aired on March 31)



Chicago Fire Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed



The Blacklist Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



Chicago P.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



The Carmichael Show Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Chicago Med Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Shades of Blue Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Aquarius Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Blindspot Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Superstore Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Little Big Shots Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown, likely to be renewed



This Is Us Seasons 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



Better Late Than Never Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Chicago Justice Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown



Timeless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Powerless Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Emerald City Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



The Good Place Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



The Blacklist: Redemption Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Taken Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Trial & Error Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown



Great News Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



--- Fox



"The Simpsons Seasons: 28 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



Hell's Kitchen Seasons: 16 Status: Renewed



Family Guy Seasons: 15 Status: Renewed



So You Think You Can Dance Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed



Bones Seasons: 12 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)



The X-Files Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed



Masterchef Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed



Bob's Burgers Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed



New Girl Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for seventh and final season



Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



Sleepy Hollow Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled



The Last Man on Earth Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Gotham Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Empire Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Hotel Hell Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown



Lucifer Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Rosewood Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Scream Queens Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



Wayward Pines Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



Home Free Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



Pitch Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Lethal Weapon Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Star Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



The Mick Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



The Exorcist Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Son of Zorn Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



APB Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



24: Legacy Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown



Making History Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



---



ABC



Dancing With the Stars Seasons: 24 Status: Renewed



The Bachelor Seasons: 20 Status: Renewed



Grey's Anatomy Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed



The Bachelorette Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



Modern Family Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



Shark Tank Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed



The Middle Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed



Scandal Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for a seventh and final season



Once Upon a Time Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed



Last Man Standing Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



The Goldbergs Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



Bachelor in Paradise Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



How to Get Away With Murder Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Blackish Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Fresh Off the Boat Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



American Crime Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled



Quantico Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



The Catch Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



Secrets and Lies Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Dr. Ken Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



500 Questions Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



Celebrity Family Feud Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



To Tell the Truth Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



The Real O'Neals Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Designated Survivor Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Speechless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



American Housewife Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Conviction Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Time After Time Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Imaginary Mary Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



--- CBS Survivor Seasons: 33 Status: Renewed



The Amazing Race Seasons: 29 Status: Renewed



Big Brother Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed



NCIS Seasons: 14 Status: Renewed



Criminal Minds Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



The Big Bang Theory Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



NCIS: Los Angeles Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed



Undercover Boss Seasons: 8 Status: Unknown



Hawaii Five-o Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed



Blue Bloods Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed



2 Broke Girls Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled



Elementary Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed



Mom Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



Scorpion Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



NCIS: New Orleans Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Madam Secretary Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



The Odd Couple Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown



Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Code Black Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Zoo Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed (season 3 premieres June 29)



Man With a Plan Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Kevin Can Wait Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



MacGyver Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Bull Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Life in Pieces Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Superior Donuts Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



The Great Indoors Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Ransom Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown



Pure Genius Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown but probably canceled



Training Day Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown



Doubt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



BrainDead Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



American Gothic Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



--- CW Supernatural Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



Whose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed



The Vampire Diaries Seasons: 7 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)



Arrow Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed



The 100 Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



Reign Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled (series finale is June 18)



The Originals Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed



The Flash Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Jane the Virgin Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



iZombie Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Supergirl Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



DC's Legends of Tomorrow Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Riverdale Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



No Tomorrow Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



Frequency Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



---



Cable Streaming:



FX



The Americans Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for sixth and final season



You're the Worst Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Fargo Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown



Atlanta Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, won't be back until 2018



Feud Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Louie Seasons: 5 Status: Unknown, will come back when/if Louis C.K. wants to



--- WGN America



Outsiders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled



Underground Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown



--- Showtime



Homeland Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



Billions Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



The Affair Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



--- HBO Game of Thrones Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for two more seasons (season 7 premieres this summer)



Westworld Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, but not expected to return until 2018.



Big Little Lies Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown (Intended to be a miniseries, there is speculation that there could be a second season.)



Insecure Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



Silicon Valley Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown



Veep Seasons: 6 Status: Unknown



The Leftovers Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled (series finale airs June 4)



--- Hulu



"The Mindy Project" Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season



"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



"Casual" Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



--- Netflix



(Orange Is the New Black, Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all return this spring)



Bojack Horseman Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Stranger Things Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



13 Reasons Why Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed



The Crown Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons



---



Amazon



Transparent Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Catastrophe Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Mozart in the Jungle Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



Bosch Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed



The Man in the High Castle Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed



Good Girls Revolt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled



(c) 2017, The Washington Post



(c) 2017, The Washington Post







