Stranger Things To Grey's Anatomy: A Guide To Which TV Show's Renewed And Which Ones Are In Jeopardy

Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks

Entertainment | (c) 2018 The Washington Post | | Updated: May 14, 2018 23:56 IST
Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? (courtesy strangerthingstv)

It's that time of year again: This week kicked off the 2017 broadcast upfronts, in which NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and CW officially announce their new fall schedules. An antiquated practice in the age of streaming and year-round premiere dates? Perhaps -- but major advertising dollars are still up for grabs.

Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? Many announcements have already been made, but there are plenty of shows in limbo. Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks. And even though cable and streaming systems operate on their own schedules, we included the current status of some fan-favorite shows at the bottom:

NBC

Law & Order: SVU Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed

The Biggest Loser Seasons: 17 Status: Unknown

The New Celebrity Apprentice Seasons: 15 Status: Unknown, though Arnold Schwarzenegger definitely won't be returning as host.

America's Got Talent Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

The Voice Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

American Ninja Warrior Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed

Grimm Seasons: 5 Status: Canceled (series finale aired on March 31)

Chicago Fire Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed

The Blacklist Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

Chicago P.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

The Carmichael Show Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Chicago Med Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Shades of Blue Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Aquarius Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Blindspot Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Superstore Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Little Big Shots Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown, likely to be renewed

This Is Us Seasons 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

Better Late Than Never Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Chicago Justice Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown

Timeless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Powerless Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Emerald City Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

The Good Place Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

The Blacklist: Redemption Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Taken Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Trial & Error Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown

Great News Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

--- Fox

"The Simpsons Seasons: 28 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

Hell's Kitchen Seasons: 16 Status: Renewed

Family Guy Seasons: 15 Status: Renewed

So You Think You Can Dance Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed

Bones Seasons: 12 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)

The X-Files Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed

Masterchef Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed

Bob's Burgers Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed

New Girl Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for seventh and final season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

Sleepy Hollow Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled

The Last Man on Earth Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Gotham Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Empire Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Hotel Hell Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown

Lucifer Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Rosewood Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Scream Queens Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

Wayward Pines Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

Home Free Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

Pitch Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Lethal Weapon Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Star Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

The Mick Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

The Exorcist Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Son of Zorn Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

APB Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

24: Legacy Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown

Making History Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

---

ABC

Dancing With the Stars Seasons: 24 Status: Renewed

The Bachelor Seasons: 20 Status: Renewed

Grey's Anatomy Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed

The Bachelorette Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

Modern Family Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

Shark Tank Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed

The Middle Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed

Scandal Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for a seventh and final season

Once Upon a Time Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed

Last Man Standing Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

The Goldbergs Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

Bachelor in Paradise Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

How to Get Away With Murder Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Blackish Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Fresh Off the Boat Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

American Crime Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled

Quantico Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

The Catch Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

Secrets and Lies Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Dr. Ken Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

500 Questions Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

Celebrity Family Feud Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

To Tell the Truth Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

The Real O'Neals Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Designated Survivor Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Speechless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

American Housewife Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Conviction Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Time After Time Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Imaginary Mary Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

--- CBS Survivor Seasons: 33 Status: Renewed

The Amazing Race Seasons: 29 Status: Renewed

Big Brother Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed

NCIS Seasons: 14 Status: Renewed

Criminal Minds Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

The Big Bang Theory Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

NCIS: Los Angeles Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed

Undercover Boss Seasons: 8 Status: Unknown

Hawaii Five-o Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed

Blue Bloods Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed

2 Broke Girls Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled

Elementary Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed

Mom Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

Scorpion Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

NCIS: New Orleans Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Madam Secretary Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

The Odd Couple Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Code Black Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Zoo Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed (season 3 premieres June 29)

Man With a Plan Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Kevin Can Wait Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

MacGyver Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Bull Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Life in Pieces Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Superior Donuts Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

The Great Indoors Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Ransom Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown

Pure Genius Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown but probably canceled

Training Day Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown

Doubt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

BrainDead Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

American Gothic Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

--- CW Supernatural Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed

The Vampire Diaries Seasons: 7 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)

Arrow Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed

The 100 Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

Reign Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled (series finale is June 18)

The Originals Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed

The Flash Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Jane the Virgin Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

iZombie Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Supergirl Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Riverdale Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

No Tomorrow Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

Frequency Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

---

Cable Streaming:

FX

The Americans Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for sixth and final season

You're the Worst Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Fargo Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown

Atlanta Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, won't be back until 2018

Feud Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Louie Seasons: 5 Status: Unknown, will come back when/if Louis C.K. wants to

--- WGN America

Outsiders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled

Underground Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown

--- Showtime

Homeland Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

Billions Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

The Affair Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

--- HBO Game of Thrones Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for two more seasons (season 7 premieres this summer)

Westworld Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, but not expected to return until 2018.

Big Little Lies Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown (Intended to be a miniseries, there is speculation that there could be a second season.)

Insecure Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

Silicon Valley Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown

Veep Seasons: 6 Status: Unknown

The Leftovers Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled (series finale airs June 4)

--- Hulu

"The Mindy Project" Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season

"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

"Casual" Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

--- Netflix

(Orange Is the New Black, Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all return this spring)

Bojack Horseman Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Stranger Things Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

13 Reasons Why Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed

The Crown Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons

---

Amazon

Transparent Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Catastrophe Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Mozart in the Jungle Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

Bosch Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed

The Man in the High Castle Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed

Good Girls Revolt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled

(c) 2017, The Washington Post

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



