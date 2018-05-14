Stranger Things To Grey's Anatomy: A Guide To Which TV Show's Renewed And Which Ones Are In Jeopardy

Which shows will stay and which ones are gone for good? Many announcements have already been made, but there are plenty of shows in limbo. Here's what we know so far from the major broadcast networks. And even though cable and streaming systems operate on their own schedules, we included the current status of some fan-favorite shows at the bottom:
NBC
Law & Order: SVU Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed
The Biggest Loser Seasons: 17 Status: Unknown
The New Celebrity Apprentice Seasons: 15 Status: Unknown, though Arnold Schwarzenegger definitely won't be returning as host.
America's Got Talent Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
The Voice Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
American Ninja Warrior Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed
Grimm Seasons: 5 Status: Canceled (series finale aired on March 31)
Chicago Fire Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed
The Blacklist Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
Chicago P.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
The Carmichael Show Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Chicago Med Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Shades of Blue Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Aquarius Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Blindspot Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Superstore Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Little Big Shots Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown, likely to be renewed
This Is Us Seasons 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
Better Late Than Never Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Chicago Justice Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown
Timeless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Powerless Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Emerald City Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
The Good Place Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
The Blacklist: Redemption Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Taken Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Trial & Error Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown
Great News Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
--- Fox
"The Simpsons Seasons: 28 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
Hell's Kitchen Seasons: 16 Status: Renewed
Family Guy Seasons: 15 Status: Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed
Bones Seasons: 12 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)
The X-Files Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed
Masterchef Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed
Bob's Burgers Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed
New Girl Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for seventh and final season
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
Sleepy Hollow Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled
The Last Man on Earth Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Gotham Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Empire Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Hotel Hell Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown
Lucifer Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Rosewood Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Scream Queens Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
Wayward Pines Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
Home Free Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
Pitch Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Lethal Weapon Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Star Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
The Mick Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
The Exorcist Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Son of Zorn Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
APB Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
24: Legacy Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown
Making History Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
---
ABC
Dancing With the Stars Seasons: 24 Status: Renewed
The Bachelor Seasons: 20 Status: Renewed
Grey's Anatomy Seasons: 13 Status: Renewed
The Bachelorette Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
Modern Family Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
Shark Tank Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed
The Middle Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed
Scandal Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for a seventh and final season
Once Upon a Time Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed
Last Man Standing Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
The Goldbergs Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
Bachelor in Paradise Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
How to Get Away With Murder Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Blackish Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Fresh Off the Boat Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
American Crime Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled
Quantico Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
The Catch Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
Secrets and Lies Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Dr. Ken Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
500 Questions Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
Celebrity Family Feud Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
To Tell the Truth Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
The Real O'Neals Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Designated Survivor Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Speechless Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
American Housewife Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Conviction Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Time After Time Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Imaginary Mary Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
--- CBS Survivor Seasons: 33 Status: Renewed
The Amazing Race Seasons: 29 Status: Renewed
Big Brother Seasons: 18 Status: Renewed
NCIS Seasons: 14 Status: Renewed
Criminal Minds Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
The Big Bang Theory Seasons: 10 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
NCIS: Los Angeles Seasons: 8 Status: Renewed
Undercover Boss Seasons: 8 Status: Unknown
Hawaii Five-o Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed
Blue Bloods Seasons: 7 Status: Renewed
2 Broke Girls Seasons: 6 Status: Canceled
Elementary Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed
Mom Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
Scorpion Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
NCIS: New Orleans Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Madam Secretary Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
The Odd Couple Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Code Black Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Zoo Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed (season 3 premieres June 29)
Man With a Plan Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Kevin Can Wait Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
MacGyver Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Bull Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Life in Pieces Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Superior Donuts Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
The Great Indoors Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Ransom Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown
Pure Genius Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown but probably canceled
Training Day Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown
Doubt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
BrainDead Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
American Gothic Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
--- CW Supernatural Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons: 12 Status: Renewed
The Vampire Diaries Seasons: 7 Status: Canceled (series finale aired in March)
Arrow Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed
The 100 Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
Reign Seasons: 4 Status: Canceled (series finale is June 18)
The Originals Seasons: 4 Status: Renewed
The Flash Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Jane the Virgin Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
iZombie Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Supergirl Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Riverdale Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
No Tomorrow Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
Frequency Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
---
Cable Streaming:
FX
The Americans Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for sixth and final season
You're the Worst Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Fargo Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown
Atlanta Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, won't be back until 2018
Feud Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Louie Seasons: 5 Status: Unknown, will come back when/if Louis C.K. wants to
--- WGN America
Outsiders Seasons: 2 Status: Canceled
Underground Seasons: 2 Status: Unknown
--- Showtime
Homeland Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
Billions Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
The Affair Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
--- HBO Game of Thrones Seasons: 6 Status: Renewed for two more seasons (season 7 premieres this summer)
Westworld Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed, but not expected to return until 2018.
Big Little Lies Seasons: 1 Status: Unknown (Intended to be a miniseries, there is speculation that there could be a second season.)
Insecure Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
Silicon Valley Seasons: 3 Status: Unknown
Veep Seasons: 6 Status: Unknown
The Leftovers Seasons: 3 Status: Canceled (series finale airs June 4)
--- Hulu
"The Mindy Project" Seasons: 5 Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season
"The Handmaid's Tale" Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
"Casual" Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
--- Netflix
(Orange Is the New Black, Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all return this spring)
Bojack Horseman Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Stranger Things Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
13 Reasons Why Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed
The Crown Seasons: 1 Status: Renewed for at least two more seasons
---
Amazon
Transparent Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Catastrophe Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Mozart in the Jungle Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
Bosch Seasons: 3 Status: Renewed
The Man in the High Castle Seasons: 2 Status: Renewed
Good Girls Revolt Seasons: 1 Status: Canceled
