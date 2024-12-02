Patralekhaa's Post For Husband Rajkummar Rao Is The Sweetest Thing On Internet Today

Patralekhaa is her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao's biggest cheerleader. The actress shared an adorable note for Rajkummar after he won the Best Actor in a Series (Comedy) award for his work in Guns & Gulaabs at the Filmfare OTT Awards on Sunday. In her Instagram Stories, Patralekhaa encouraged her husband to start acknowledging his own efforts for the awards and accolades he receives. Patralekhaa wrote, “Rajuuuuu please start thanking yourself for all the awards & accolades that come your way. You are the hardest working man in a room. You work your a.. off all day everyday. You literally have no life. When you are chilling also your brains are always at work. Love, Your wife…”

Re-sharing Patralekhaa's post, Rajkummar Rao said, “My Loveee. You are my strength and it's you who inspire me everyday.”

Patralekhaa also reshared a post where Rajkummar Rao can be seen posing with the iconic black lady trophy. “Always cheering the loudest for you. Always for the win,” wrote the actress in her side note.

Reacting to the post, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Thank you so much love. We are always there for each other.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021.

Rajkummar Rao also shared a heartfelt gratitude post after winning the award. In the image, he can be seen smiling with the trophy in his hand. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Thank you Filmfare for honouring me with the Best Actor in a series (Comedy) for #Guns&Gulaabs. Thank you Raj and DK and Netflix India. Thank you all you lovely people. Lots of love always. #Gratitude.” Take a look:

In Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Paana, also known as Tipu Tiger. The 2023 series, created by Raj & DK, is available for streaming on Netflix. The cast also includes Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav.