'Sridevi Will Always Be Our Hawa Hawai': Tributes From Kajol, Preity Zinta And Others

Highlights
- Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Shraddha Kapoor posted tributes to Sridevi
- Preity Zinta, who lives in USA, also shared a post
- Sridevi worked in films such as Sadma, Mr India and Chandni
Take a look Kajol and Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts:
Paid my respects & said my goodbyes to a lady who inspired in the 14yr old me...the love of #cinema #music #dance & the colour #white #Chandni My friend #Ruchi is right, I always idolised her onscreen persona...but today at the prayer meet, I witnessed the #strength of Ma'am #Sridevi in the way she's raised both her daughters, they showed immense courage, way beyond their years, as they silently & gracefully acknowledged everyone despite their own unimaginable grief. Rest in peace Ma'am knowing you excelled in all aspects of life...I celebrate you, always will!! Dugga Dugga #khushikapoor @janhvikapoor #boneykapoor #healing
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post is all of us, right now:
Still can't believe it. Flooded with flashes of my childhood, dancing all over the house to her songs. Watching her as a little girl made me want to be in front of the camera. Whenever I met her, she always showered love & affection. Such grace. So much kindness. Will always be grateful to you. Words cannot describe your impact in my life. I will love you forever.
Preity Zinta expressed her sorrow for not being able to say her 'last goodbye' to Sridevi, her 'icon,' in an Instagram post. She also said, "I close my eyes and see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace and freedom."
Almost everyone I know has gone to say goodbye to her in Mumbai. I'm on the other side of the globe, it's midnight & I cannot sleep. Right now a part of my childhood, burns Into ashes & dust. Sridevi my icon is gone. I close my eyes & see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace & freedom. I'm so sad I did not get to say goodbye. I'm upset & angry to see people stoop so low and the media circus. Everyone wants to gain from her departure. As her fan I hate it & I hate them. How dare they try to take her dignity in death? I will not let this happen. Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star. A powerhouse of talent, spontaneity & sensuality. She will always will be my Hawa Hawaii Thank you for always Brightening up my life & for making me cry. Thank you for being so gracious & sweet & most of all thank you for making me fall in love with cinema. I love you #Sridevi #RIP #Letherrestinpeace #legend #gonetoosoon #Sridevifan #childhood
Sridevi's Justice Chaudhury co-star Hema Malini posted a series of evocative tweets.
Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. Her death has been ruled accidental - a postmortem revealed she drowned in her hotel bathtub.
Sridevi, adored for films such as Sadma, Mr India and Chandni, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.