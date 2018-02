'Sridevi Will Always Be Our Hawa Hawai': Tributes From Kajol, Preity Zinta And Others

Highlights Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Shraddha Kapoor posted tributes to Sridevi Preity Zinta, who lives in USA, also shared a post Sridevi worked in films such as Sadma, Mr India and Chandni

Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018

Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018

A grieving Bollywood - many of them on the verge of breakdown , as Hema Malini tweeted - said a final goodbye to Sridevi on Wednesday morning, not only at the Lokhandwala club from where she was taken to the crematorium but also online. Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Shraddha Kapoor posted tributes to the star after the morning's memorial. Preity Zinta, who lives in USA, also shared a post. Kajol captioned her throwback picture of Sridevi: "You are loved mourned missed remembered. And forever relevant! If cinema has a hundred years you were in fifty of them... Keep smiling #sridevi." Sushmita Sen shared a text from a friend recalling how she loved dancing to the song Mere Haathon Mein from Sridevi's cult film Chandni.Take a look Kajol and Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts:Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post is all of us, right now:Preity Zinta expressed her sorrow for not being able to say her 'last goodbye' to Sridevi, her 'icon,' in an Instagram post. She also said, "I close my eyes and seesmiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace and freedom."Sridevi'sco-star Hema Malini posted a series of evocative tweets.Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. Her death has been ruled accidental - a postmortem revealed she drowned in her hotel bathtub. This morning, before Sridevi's last rites with state honours , several colleagues paid her their last respects. Among them were Chiranjeevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and many others.Sridevi, adored for films such asand, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.