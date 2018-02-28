'Sridevi Will Always Be Our Hawa Hawai': Tributes From Kajol, Preity Zinta And Others

Kajol wrote, "If cinema has a hundred years you were in fifty of them... Keep smiling #sridevi"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2018 18:45 IST
Sridevi was cremated with full state honours (Image courtesy - Kajol)

  1. Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Shraddha Kapoor posted tributes to Sridevi
  2. Preity Zinta, who lives in USA, also shared a post
  3. Sridevi worked in films such as Sadma, Mr India and Chandni
A grieving Bollywood - many of them on the verge of breakdown, as Hema Malini tweeted - said a final goodbye to Sridevi on Wednesday morning, not only at the Lokhandwala club from where she was taken to the crematorium but also online. Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Shraddha Kapoor posted tributes to the star after the morning's memorial. Preity Zinta, who lives in USA, also shared a post. Kajol captioned her throwback picture of Sridevi: "You are loved mourned missed remembered. And forever relevant! If cinema has a hundred years you were in fifty of them... Keep smiling #sridevi." Sushmita Sen shared a text from a friend recalling how she loved dancing to the song Mere Haathon Mein from Sridevi's cult film Chandni.

Take a look Kajol and Sushmita Sen's Instagram posts:
 

 


Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post is all of us, right now:
 


Preity Zinta expressed her sorrow for not being able to say her 'last goodbye' to Sridevi, her 'icon,' in an Instagram post. She also said, "I close my eyes and see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace and freedom."
 
 

Almost everyone I know has gone to say goodbye to her in Mumbai. I'm on the other side of the globe, it's midnight & I cannot sleep. Right now a part of my childhood, burns Into ashes & dust. Sridevi my icon is gone. I close my eyes & see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace & freedom. I'm so sad I did not get to say goodbye. I'm upset & angry to see people stoop so low and the media circus. Everyone wants to gain from her departure. As her fan I hate it & I hate them. How dare they try to take her dignity in death? I will not let this happen. Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star. A powerhouse of talent, spontaneity & sensuality. She will always will be my Hawa Hawaii Thank you for always Brightening up my life & for making me cry. Thank you for being so gracious & sweet & most of all thank you for making me fall in love with cinema. I love you #Sridevi #RIP #Letherrestinpeace #legend #gonetoosoon #Sridevifan #childhood

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on



Sridevi's Justice Chaudhury co-star Hema Malini posted a series of evocative tweets.
 
 

Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week. Her death has been ruled accidental - a postmortem revealed she drowned in her hotel bathtub.

This morning, before Sridevi's last rites with state honours, several colleagues paid her their last respects. Among them were Chiranjeevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and many others.

Sridevi, adored for films such as Sadma, Mr India and Chandni, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

