Veteran Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Dies At 65

Sreela Majumdar, a favourite actor of serious filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Prakash Jha, died at her Kolkata residence on Saturday, her family said. Sreela Majumdar, who was suffering from cancer for the past three years, was 65. She left behind her husband and son. Condoling her death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sreela was a powerful actor who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. "It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family," Banerjee said.

Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films.



It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My... — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 27, 2024

Majumdar's portrayal of characters in Mrinal Sen's Ekdin Pratidin (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), Kharij (The Case is Closed, 1982) and Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine; 1981), have been critically acclaimed.

She acted in crucial roles in Shyam Benegal's Mandi (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's Damul (Bonded Until Death, 1985) and Utpalendu Chakraborty's 'Chokh (Eye, 1983).

Her last film Palan by Kaushik Ganguly, a sequel of Ekdin Pratidin, was also acclaimed widely last year. She worked in altogether 43 films. Majumdar was also known for her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in the film Chokher Bali (A Passion Play, 2003) by Rituparno Ghosh.

Condoling her death, the industry's younger colleague Rituparna Sengupta said, "She had delivered so many memorable performances under the direction of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and others. She could have been utilised more by the industry."

