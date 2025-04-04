<i>Squid Game</i> Actor O Yeong-Su Sentenced To One Year In Jail For Sexual Assault

South Korean actor O Yeong Su, known for his role as Oh Il Nam (Player 001) in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of indecent assault.

The 80-year-old actor was accused of forcibly molesting a woman on two occasions, though he maintained his innocence throughout his appeal trial.

The prosecution presented their final arguments on Thursday, April 3, characterising O Yeong Su as a veteran actor with nearly five decades in theatre who "sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the theatre troupe."

According to Korean media reports, prosecutors argued that the victim had been living in fear "both at work and in daily life" since the incidents occurred. They also noted that instead of apologising to the victim, the actor allegedly caused additional harm by stating, "I did it with the heart of a father."

The prosecution stated that O Yeong Su's statements had remained consistent since the accusations emerged, establishing their credibility and requested a one-year prison sentence to support the victim's recovery and deter similar crimes.

O Yeong Su's defense team contested all charges, arguing that the victim's statement was the only evidence against him and claiming her testimony "lacks specificity, consistency and logical coherence."

His lawyers also suggested that when the accusations surfaced, O Yeong Su had recently gained "global attention due to Squid Game" and only responded formally to the allegations to avoid creating controversy that might impact the show.

Speaking in court, O Yeong Su expressed regret about his situation, stating, "I am ashamed to be standing in court at this age. If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe I committed any act that could be considered assault."

The actor added, "If my careless words and actions hurt someone in our brief acquaintance, I regret that. My 80 years of life have collapsed in an instant, and I feel empty. I just want to return to my place."

The allegations date back to 2017 when O Yeong Su allegedly forcibly hugged and kissed the victim near his residence, which he has denied. Initially sentenced to eight months in prison with a two-year probation period, the latest ruling has increased his sentence to one year of imprisonment. The final verdict in this appeal case will be announced on June 3.