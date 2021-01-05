Toh Aagaye Hum: Mithoon, Jubin Nautiyal And Sanjeeda Shaikh's Love Ballad Is Out Now

A promotional poster of Toh Aagaye Hum.

The successful jodi of composer-singer Mithoon and Jubin Nautiyal is back together for a new single by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series - Toh Aagaye Hum. After delivering the blockbuster hit Tujhe Kitna Chahein from Kabir Singh, the reunite for another love ballad penned by Sayeed Qadri. With Mithoon's beautiful and intriguing melody, Qadri's touching lyrics and Jubin's soulful vocals, Toh Aagaye Hum is seasoned with all the right ingredients of a love tale. The stirring music video shot directed by Ashish Panda in beautiful locales in Rajasthan, features the charming Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Mithoon and Jubin befits a love song of this stature and is finally out for audiences to enjoy!

Bhushan Kumar says, "We are glad to have given our audience several iconic love songs adding to that list will be Toh Aagaye Hum. When music artist with the same passion for music come together, the synergy is right and a song like Toh Aagaye Hum is created. Jubin's soulful voice, Mithoon haunting composition and Sayeed Qadri's lyrics make this a beautiful love song that I'm confident audiences will enjoy."

Speaking about his yet another soulful composition, Mithoon says, "Music for me is a way of telling a story. Toh Aagaye Hum is one such track by me and Quadri sahib has written such beautiful lyrics. My collaboration with Jubin Nautiyal and Sayeed Quadri is a work of love and soul."

On Collaborating with Mithoon again says Jubin Nautiyal, "It's always amazing to work with Mithoon. 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein' became a cult love song and I hope audiences love this song as much. This was honestly a dream team to work with since it involves all my favourite people."

Says actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, "When the team made me hear the song, I was floored by the composition. Mithoon and Jubin have created a beautiful world with the song and I am so glad I could be a part of the music video."

Director Ashish Panda, who has given several romantic videos with T-Series, concludes, "When the song was given to me, I already painted a beautiful love story in my head, and I have just put these imaginations in a simple love story in my video. Working with Jubin is always a pleasure, Mithoon is a gem of a person while Sanjeeda is fun and easy on set and it was gratifying for me as a director to work with such talented artists."

Toh Aagaye Hum is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

