Divya Khosla Kumar Delivers Three Successful Songs In A Row. Details Here

After Yaad Piya Ki's 370 million views and Teri Aankhon Mein crossing 200 million, Divya's latest track Besharam Bewaffa is her third consecutive track to hit over a 100 million views on YouTube. Divya Khosla Kumar is on a roll! After surprising everyone with her multiple avatars in Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, the gorgeous diva scored massively with two songs that hit the digital arena last year - Teri Aankhon Mein and Besharam Bewaffa. With the super success of the B Praak and Jaani track, Divya has scored a huge hattrick as well. Besharam Bewaffa has turned out to be her third consecutive song to have hit a 100 million mark on YouTube. The song, that released around a month ago, also happens to be Divya's first collaboration with ace composers B Praak and Jaani.

While all her three tracks, directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, have been chartbusters, one common thread binds them all: portrayal of love and heartbreak. But our lovely lady has made sure each looks starkly different from the other. Divya's performances in all the three songs have been applauded by the audience. Yaad Piya Ki has recorded over 370 Million views on YouTube, whereas Teri Aankhon Mein has crossed the 200M mark on the streaming platform. And now, Besharam Bewaffa is the latest to join the list of her superhit tracks as it hit over a 100 Million views already.

The three songs have pushed Divya as the new sensation in the music video space. The songs have not only scored in a big way but has also helped increase her reach and following among the youth.

Now, she will also seen in a strong role in Satyameva Jayate 2, which happens to be one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The first part worked brilliantly at the box office and with Divya joining the cast now, our excitement has only sky rocketed!

