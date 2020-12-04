Sponsored - Divya Khosla Kumar Dances With Students At A College Fest

Divya Khosla Kumar photographed at a college fest.

Highlights Divya distributed masks with her song name among all the students at fest

She also shared her personal experience of shooting during the pandemic

Divya's latest song Besharam Bewaffa recently released on YouTube

Right from Yaad Piya Ki to Teri Aankhon Mein and now Besharam Bewaffa, Divya Khosla Kumar has hit the right notes and made a special place in the audience's hearts. While her songs are getting more and more views every passing day, Divya is juggling between her packed shooting schedule for Satyameva Jayate 2 and promotions of her latest single Besharam Bewaffa. The young director-actor took some time out to visit her young college fans of Mithibai college during their Kshitij festival.

Divya Khosla Kumar pictured at the college fest.

Divya dancing with the students.

At a carefully curated event of 50 people and with maximum security with regards to COVID-19, Divya did not fail to impress these youngsters. Always one to put safety first, she distributed masks with her song name among all the students present which immediately stole the students' hearts and made sure that everybody present at the event was maintaining social distance, constantly sanitizing their hands and wearing their masks at all times.

Divya Khosla Kumar photographed at the college fest.

Divya Khosla Kumar photographed at the college fest.

The diva further shared her personal experience of shooting for SMJ 2 during the pandemic. Her young fans dedicated a tribute to their favourite actress by performing to her hit numbers, Yaad Piya Ki, Teri Aakhon Mein and Besharam Bewaffa. After hearing some heartbreak stories of these youngsters, Divya counseled the students on how heartbreak is not something they should focus on right now but to build their future.

Divya Khosla Kumar with the college students.

While Besharam Bewaffa has garnered 40 million views, here's to many more iconic songs and films by the stunning and talented actress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)