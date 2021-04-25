Indie Hain Hum Season 2: Badshah Talks About His Journey With Show Host Tulsi Kumar

Badshah with Tulsi Kumar

Badshah, the Indian rap king who has ruled our hearts with his several chartbusters, joins host Tulsi Kumar in the new episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2. The talented singer and host Tulsi Kumar gets everyone's favourite rapper Badshah to reveal his journey from wanting to join IAS to showcasing his musical talent to the world. Tulsi Kumar, who starts the show on a soulful note as she sings the unplugged version of her song Tere Naal, also introduces an ambitious talented independent artist, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in the second season of T-Series and Red FM's show Indie Hain Hum.

Having studied music at Berklee College of Music, Sanjeeta is truly gifted and can sing it all - jazz, blues, alternative, Bollywood and currently is changing the musical scenario in the nation with her body of work. Bringing a wave of change, our beloved Badshah has given some really great and foot-tapping hits. Learning about Sanjeeta's music, Badshah too was floored and encouraged her to continue with what she was doing the best.

To bring in some fun, our zealous host Tulsi Kumar posed some really interesting questions to DJ Wale Babu singer, who definitely broke a lot of myths that we didn't know about the rapper. Right from his career - where he switched from engineering, dreamt of becoming an IAS officer to finally falling in love with music and making it big in the industry.

Talking about the episode, our host and dost Tulsi Kumar says, "It was an amazing episode, while Badshah remains an incredible friend I was myself startled with the wholesome journey he has had in this industry and how he is breaking all the barriers. The music industry is at a peak as there's an abundance of talent out there and I'm really proud to represent that. Talking about one such talent, it was wonderful meeting with Sanjeeta and knowing her work. She is gifted and definitely has a bright future ahead."