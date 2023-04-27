'Speak In Tamil, Not Hindi': AR Rahman Tells Wife At Event. Her Reaction

AR Rahman and Saira Banu in a still from the video.(courtesy: Cat__offi)

Music maestro AR Rahman recently requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the Jai Ho composer is seen accepting an award on stage with Saira Banu by his side in Chennai.

Accepting the award, AR Rahman said, "I don't like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice."

The host then asked Saira to speak. Before she could address the audience, AR Rahman teased her to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi as she is not fluent in Tamil.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married in 1995. They are parents to three children - Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

