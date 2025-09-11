South Actress Mohini On Being Forced To Be "Half-Dressed" For A Steamy Song In <i>Kanmani</i>

South actress Mohini has predominantly worked in films across five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. She has acted in over 100 films. Recently, she spoke about her controversial film Kanmani, where the song Udal Thazhuva became a major talking point due to its steamy scenes.

What's Happening

Mohini spoke to Aval Vikatan about how her performance in Kanmani was praised, but she felt deeply "unsettled".

She revealed being "forced" to be "half-undressed," which made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

Mohini said, "Director RK Selvamani planned this swimsuit sequence. I was so uncomfortable, I cried and refused to do it, and the shooting was halted for half a day. I tried to explain that I didn't even know how to swim! And how could I possibly learn half-dressed in front of male instructors? Back then, female instructors were practically nonexistent. So, I couldn't imagine doing it. It felt like I was 'forced' to do that sequence for Udal Thazhuva."

Furthermore, she added, "I worked for half a day and gave what they asked. Later, when they said the same scene had to be shot in Ooty, I refused. When they told me the shoot would not continue, I said, 'That is your problem, not mine. It was the same way you forced me to do that earlier.' So Kanmani was the only movie I was in that was overly glamorous without my consent. Sometimes things happen against one's will, and this sequence was one such instance."

The actress also shared that her role in Kanmani was challenging; however, the controversies surrounding it gained more limelight than her performance.

Mohini's Other Notable Performances

Some of Mohini's most notable films include Aditya 369, Hitler, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, and Vesham, to name a few.

She also co-starred in the Hindi film Dancer (1991), opposite Akshay Kumar.

In A Nutshell

Mohini was paired opposite Prashanth in RK Selvamani's Kanmani. The actress recently opened up about the discomfort she faced on set while filming the controversial song Udal Thazhuva. She shared how uncomfortable she was, cried, and refused to do it until she finally gave in.