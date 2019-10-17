'Soulmates Forever': Madhuri Dixit's Anniversary Wish For Sriram Nene Is Just Too Cute

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

First, happy anniversary, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene! The adorable couple, who got married in 1999, celebrated their 20th marriage anniversary on Thursday. Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, who are currently vacationing in Seychelles, celebrated their wedding anniversary in the most romantic way possible and the actress' latest Instagram entries prove it. Wishing her husband on the occasion, Madhuri shared a couple of adorable photos from their vacation and accompanied them with cute captions. "Soulmates forever," she wrote on one of her latest post while captioned the other one: "Happy anniversary, Sriram Nene. Here's to many more years of being in love and celebrating life!" Aww.

Take a look Madhuri Dixit's anniversary posts:

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan. The 52-year-old actress frequently adds adorable pictures of herself and her husband to her Instagram diaries. Last month, Madhuri Dixit posted a selfie with Sriram Nene and wrote: "The good things in life are better with you." Before that, she wished her fans on Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing a picture of her and her husband with an idol of lord Ganesha. "There's something special about celebrating your favourite festival with your loved ones," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of their 20th anniversary, take a look at the photos of Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene that we have handpicked for you:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank. She also judged the second season of the recently concluded dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.

