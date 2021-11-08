Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Runs Riot' At Rs 77 Crore And Counting

Sooryavanshi Box Office: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is a "Diwali gift" for Bollywood as it has been "running riot" at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film raked in as much as Rs 26.94 crore on Sunday. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 77.08 crore (India business). Sharing the overall box office report of Sooryavanshi, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back... Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry... runs riot at box office on Day 3... Proves (yet again): Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 crore, Sat 23.85 crore Sun 26.94 crore. Total: Rs 77.08 crore. #India business."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the details of the overseas collections of Sooryavanshi till now. The total overseas collections are Rs 24.37 crore.

Sooryavanshi opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two and a half stars out of five and wrote: "The action is once again 'designed' by Shetty himself. So, Sooryavanshi has its share of automobiles being blown up, turning turtle, or ramming into strategically placed obstacles. We saw the best of such stunts all of a decade ago in Singham. Nothing that Sooryavanshi unleashes on the action front catches us by surprise. That apart, the film takes its own sweet time to lay out the dense details of the hero's mission: the prevention of a repeat of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts."

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba.