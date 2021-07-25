Sonu Sood And Farah Khan's New Project Is 'All Things Punjabi'

Sonu Sood shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sonu_sood)

Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Farah Khan, who have earlier worked together for the film Happy New Year, are all set to work together for a new project. The actor-director duo are currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of their upcoming project. How we know this? Courtesy, Sonu Sood's latest Instagram post. The actor on Sunday, dropped two new pictures of himself and Farah Khan on Instagram. While the first picture features the duo sitting on a tractor in the middle of a farm, another one captures them sitting in a hotel's luggage cart. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonu Sood wrote: "Haryaali aur Raasta (greenery and the way) with my best friend Farah Khan."

Take a look at Sonu Sood's aforementioned post here:

Yesterday, Farah Khan had also shared the picture that featured her and Sonu Sood on the tractor. "All things Punjabi... Chandigarh, tractors and Sonu Sood... shooting with u my friend is always such fun," she wrote in the caption of the post. Many fans and celebrities commented on Farah Khan's post. Among others, singer Neha Kakkar commented on Farah Khan's post and wrote: "Yasssss."

Check out Farah Khan's post here:

As mentioned above, the duo have earlier worked together in Happy New Year. While Farah Khan directed the film, Sonu Sood is one of the actors of the ensemble cast of the film. Others that played a pivotal role in the film include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani and Abhishek Bachchan.

