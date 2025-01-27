Sonu Nigam Questions Why Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal And Kishore Kumar Haven't Received Padma Awards Yet: "India And Its Pending Padma Awardees"

This year's Padma awardees were announced last week. Sonu Nigam has recently expressed his disappointment over the fact that legendary singers like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Kishore Kumar have yet to be honoured with Padma awards.

He shared a video questioning why these iconic artists haven't been recognised with the prestigious awards. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Do aese singers hai jinhone poore duniya ke singers ko inspire kiya hai. Ek ko toh humne Padma Shri pe hi simtaa diya hai, woh hai Mohammed Rafi sahab. Aur ek hai jinko Padma Shri bhi naseeb nahi hua hai, Kishore Kumar ji. Posthumously award mil rahe hai na (There are singers who have inspired musicians across the world. One of them was honoured with the Padma Shri, and that is Mohammed Rafi Sahab. The other, Kishore Kumar Ji, didn't even get a Padma Shri. Awards are being given posthumously, right?"

He continued, "Aur jo hai bhi unme se Alka Yagnik ji, itna lamba aur kamaal ka career raha hai, unhe kuch nahi mila abhi tak. Shreya Ghoshal, bohut samay se apni kala ka loha banwa rahi hai. Unko bhi milna chahiye. Sunidhi Chauhan, unhone bhi ek poore generation ko inpire kiya hai apni alag si awaaz se. Unhe bhi kuch nahi mila abhi take (Among the current generation, Alka Yagnik Ji has had such a long and extraordinary career, but she hasn't received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been showcasing her brilliance for years and she deserves recognition. Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice, but she too hasn't received any awards)."

Captioning the video on Instagram, Sonu wrote, "India and its pending Padma Awardees."

In 2022, Sonu Nigam was conferred with the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind.