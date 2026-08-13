Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Office For Rs 1 Crore After Selling Karjat Land

Sonu Nigam is making some interesting moves in the Mumbai property market. After selling part of his land in Karjat and leasing a commercial property in Santacruz, the singer has now added a new office space to his property holdings.

Sonu has reportedly purchased a 258.33 square foot office at Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The office space was bought for Rs 1 Crore and the deal was officially registered on August 6.

According to CRE Matrix reports, Sonu Nigam bought the office space from Singular Health Private Limited. The singer paid Rs 6 lakh as stamp duty and another Rs 30,000 as the registration fee for the property.

With extra charges included, the total amount for the deal comes to around Rs 1.06 Crore. Based on the property's carpet area and purchase price, Sonu paid approximately Rs 38,710 per square foot for the office space in Andheri.

In May 2026, Sonu Nigam sold five nearby plots of land in Savele village in Karjat. Together, the plots covered around 1.067 hectares and were sold for Rs 95 Lakh. The deals were officially registered on May 12.

This came just a month after another property sale in the same Karjat area. In April, Sonu sold several land parcels covering more than 1.9 hectares for a total of Rs 1.95 Crore through four separate deals. These transactions were registered on April 7, according to CRE Matrix documents.

In December 2025, Sonu Nigam also leased an office space located at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East, covering around 4257 square feet. The property was reportedly leased for a monthly rent of Rs 19 Lakh.