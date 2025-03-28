Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Second Schedule Of Her Telugu Debut Movie <i>Jatadhara</i>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to make a mark in the Telugu film industry, has completed the second schedule of her much-anticipated debut film, Jatadhara.

The actress has been shooting extensively for the film, which promises to showcase her in a never-seen-before avatar. The latest schedule was wrapped up amid high-energy action sequences and crucial scenes. On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrap-up on the second schedule of the film and said she can't wait to begin the next. Sharing her images, the Akira actress wrote, “Annnnnd its a WRAP for a power packed second schedule of #Jatadhara!!! Cant wait for third sched (sic).”

In the images, Sonakshi is seen striking poses near her vanity van. She looked comfy in a black co-ord set. Reacting to her post, actress Richa Chadha dropped read heart emojis. Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Hey, hey, hey.”

Jatadhara, touted as a supernatural fantasy thriller, will mark Sinha's much-awaited Telugu debut. On the occasion of Women's Day, on March 8, the makers released the first look of the actress, and in the poster, she donned an intense avatar. The poster was shared with a caption that read, “This Women's Day, a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard @aslisona (sic).”

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara also stars Sudheer Babu and is bankrolled by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang. The film marked its auspicious beginning with a grand muhurat ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Besides this, the Dabangg actress also has an upcoming project titled Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness in the pipeline, although an official announcement regarding its release is still awaited.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked-about Netflix series Heeramandi, which also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

