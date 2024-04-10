Sonakshi Sinha Reviews Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth Trailer: 'This Is Unreal'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aslisona)

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Srikanth released on Tuesday and has been trending ever since. Rajkummar, who plays the lead role of a visually impaired boy in the biopic based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla's life has also been garnering praises for his stellar performance in the trailer spanning a few minutes. The latest star to heap praises on the actor and his performance was Sonakshi Sinha. Resharing the trailer on her Instagram feed, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Rajkummar Rao, what have you done? So proud to call you my friend. This is unreal...congratulations to the entire team.. this is a winner." Replying to Sonakshi's kind words, Rajkummar wrote, "Thank you so much Sona. Can't wait to see you in Heeramandi." ICYDK, on the day of the release of Srikanth's trailer, the much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi also released in which Sonakshi is all set to play a courtesan by the name of Fareedan.

Take a look at their Instagram exchange below:

Earlier, Bollywood star Patralekhaa gave a roaring shout out to her husband Rajkummar Rao hours after the trailer of his upcoming film Srikanth released on social media. Praising the actor for his dedication towards his craft, Patralekhaa wrote,"Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character. It all started with you going to the blind school , the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were practicing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play. I dint realize that this wasn't the scary part . The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don't have to do this. At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest.. But I see you Rajuuuu, you are just the best at what you do. You devout your body & soul to the character. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your madness & super proud of you husband. But kabhi kabhi meri bhi sun liya karna yaar."

Take a look at her post below:

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Srikanth release on Tuesday. Watch the full trailer below:

The movie is based on the life of Indian entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who gained recognition as the founder of Bollant Industries, a pioneering enterprise that offers opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products.