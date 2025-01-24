Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha's Famjam In "The Land Of Rising Sun"

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha are currently vacationing in Japan. Soha shared a happy picture from the land of the rising sun on her Instagram feed. The couples can be seen dressed in their winter best and sporting their best smiles. Soha and Kunal are accompanied by daughter Inaaya.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote in the caption, "In the land of the rising sun." Fans swamped the comment section with love. A user wrote, "Beautiful family." Another user wrote, "Happy faces togetherness."

Take a look:

Soha-Kunal, Rajkummar-Patralekha often spend time together. Be it Diwali, birthdays or parties - they are often seen bonding over food, fun and togetherness.

Last year, Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt visited India to attend the Indian Film Project festival. Joseph attended the event in Mumbai on October 12 and talked about his love for cinema with the host and actor Rajkummar Rao.

Soon after, the duo reunited when Rajkummar and his wife, actress Patralekhaa hosted a dinner party for Joseph at his Mumbai home. The guest list also included Hollywood producer Jared Geller, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Saqib Saleem.

Kunal shared glimpses from the evening on Instagram and wrote, "To old friends and new. What a fun evening filled with interesting conversations, good food and great company.

"It was lovely meeting you guys Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jared Geller and thank you for another lovely evening Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa." Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He delivered one of the biggest hits of last year - Stree 2.

Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express last year.