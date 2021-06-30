On Social Media Day, Abhishek Bachchan's Post Pretty Much Sums Up His Two Moods On The Internet

Abhishek Bachchan shared these pics (courtesy bachchan )

On Social Media Day, Abhishek Bachchan shared a must-read post, and coming from him, it makes a whole lot of sense. The 45-year-old actor shares a love-and-hate relationship with netizens - Abhishek is often at the receiving end of brutal trolling, which he has mastered how to tackle with ease and sass. Hence, it is not surprising when he posted about the dark side of the Internet on Social Media Day, also highlighting the beneficial trait of the Internet. On Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a meme of sorts, which came with a collage of two of his photos. The first photo shows Abhishek's reaction to social media negativity while the second one, in which he can be seen flashing a thumbs up, is how he responds to "spreading love, peace and love" on social media.

Captioning his post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Social media is a powerful tool," and added a saying, which has been popularised by our friendly neighbour Spider-Man: "But remember, with great power comes great responsibility!"

Abhishek Bachchan is often ridiculed by trolls for apparently not living up to his father Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, which, mind you, he knows just how to handle with a good dose of sarcasm. In the past, Abhishek Bachchan has trended for responding to trolls who commented on his acting skills and for living with his parents.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, which released on Disney+Hotstar. He will next be seen in Bob Biswas, in which he plays a contract killer, based on a character from the movie Kahaani.