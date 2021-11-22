'Sleep Deprived Mama' Freida Pinto Reveals Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Freida Pinto shared this photo. (Image courtesy: freidapinto)

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran are now parents to a baby boy. The actress announced their baby's name and shared the first pictures of him in a birthday post for her husband Cory. On Monday, Freida Pinto posted a photo of Cory Tran with their little munchkin resting on his chest along with a photo of herself holding her baby in her arms, without revealing the baby's face. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly," and revealed their baby's name like this: "Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

The actress and Cory Tran, who announced their pregnancy in June last year, welcomed their first child last month. In an Instagram post on October 26, Freida Pinto wrote about her life as a new mom and her postpartum experience. An excerpt from her post read: "Postpartum is a sacred period of time in a new mom's life. Somehow it doesn't get the attention it needs and deserves and this leads to so many women feeling lost, confused and overwhelmed. As I prepare for this experience myself, I feel so relieved to have the information and knowledge and tangible solutions, I have been able to gather from the Anya army of experts to make this journey a lot smoother and also special."

Freida Pinto is best known for her performance in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire, which won several Academy Awards. She has also featured in movies like Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and the Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.