Sister Wives Star Leon Brown Comes Out As Transgender

Leon Brown shared this image. (courtesy: mariahbrwn)

Leon Brown (or Leo Brown), who features in the TV reality series Sister Wives, came out as a transgender during the Pride Month. In a recent Instagram post, they wrote: "Someone recently told me that I didn't have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know that I am trans." In their post, Leon Brown stated that their preferred pronouns are they/them. "My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them," wrote Leon.

The 26-year-old, in their post, wrote about their journey of self-discovery and added, "I remember the first time that I knew I wasn't a girl. I was pretty young and unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered and restrictive. so I continued to be socialized as a girl and later a woman. And here's the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Introducing themselves as a member of LGBTQ+ community, Leon Brown wrote: "Being queer and trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process. here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

They signed off the statement with these words: "I'm sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries. if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way."

Read Leon Brown's post here:

Leon Brown is reportedly engaged to their long time partner Audrey Kriss, according to Page Six. Kriss also came out as a transgender in December last year.