Singer Sonu Nigam And Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Singer Sonu Nigam, his wife Madhurima and son have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video, the actor revealed that he has contracted the virus and is currently in Dubai. In the video, the singer revealed that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show's shoot which he won't be doing now as he is in quarantine. He captioned the video: "I tested Covid+. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family." He said in the video, "I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it."

He added in the video, "My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me. It is spreading very fast. I feel bad for us because the work has just started. I feel sorry for the people associated with theaters and also for the filmmakers. Because the work is getting affected from last two years. But hopefully, things will be fine."

Sonu Nigam is credited for singing hit songs like Sandese Aate Hai, Tumse Milke Dilka, Suraj Hua Maddham, Do Pal, Main Agar Kahoon, Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe among many others.