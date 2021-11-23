Sonu Nigam's Epic Reaction After His '9,99,999th' COVID-19 Test. See His Hilarious Post

Sonu Nigam in a still from his video. (Image courtesy: sonunigamofficial)

Sonu Nigam is tired of getting himself tested for COVID-19 and his latest entry on Instagram proves it. The 48-year-old singer, on Tuesday, posted a video of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on him and wrote: "Covid Test #9,99,999" with a facepalm emoji. In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen closing his eyes as the healthcare worker takes samples from his nose and throat and making a sneezy face before he turns towards the camera and rubs his nose. He even picked an ROFL song to go with his epic video - Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz's Hum To Tambu Mein Bambu. In the comments section, Sonu Nigam hilariously wrote: "Baap re." His friends and fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of his post.

Sonu Nigam has been spreading positivity on social media through his music sessions or his live vlogs ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. The singer, earlier this year, shared a video of himself singing his song Kal Ho Naa Ho from the 2003 film of the same name at the inauguration event of an isolation center and wrote: "#KalHoNaaHo. This song, for me, is a prayer and has a unique healing touch. Hope it gives you strength to march ahead with a positive perspective...Let's spread positivity, reinforce hope and do our bit in whatever possible way. P.S. - Singing this wearing a mask."

The singer has also been urging his fans to take covid vaccine. He donated blood and supplied oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients earlier this year.