Singer Anuradha Paudwal On Kerala Woman Claiming To Be Her Daughter: 'Don't Clarify Idiotic Statements'

Anuradha Paudwal is an award-winning playback singer (courtesy anuradhapaudwalonline)

Singer Anuradha Paudwal trended all of Friday after a Kerala-based woman filed a petition in a family court, claiming that the 67-year-old singer is her biological mother. A report in news agency IANS states that when they reached out to the veteran singer, she refrained from commenting and said: "This is not the right time to talk." However, a report in DNA added that when Anuradha Paudwal was asked about the same, she said: "I don't clarify idiotic statements. It's below my dignity. Thanks for your concern." IANS reports that the Kerala-based woman named Modex Karmala, 45, has asked for a compensation of Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal, claiming she was allegedly denied her true identity.

The DNA report also stated that Anuradha Paudwal's spokesperson also dismissed the claims of 45-year-old Karmala Modex: "Anuradha's daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala's claims are false. This girl (Karmala) is mentioning Anuradha's husband but she doesn't even know that he passed away a while back and if Karmala is Anuradha's daughter, she should give Anuradha money and not demand 50 crores."

Meanwhile, IANS reports that the family court has accepted Modex Karmala's petition and asked Anuradha Paudwal to appear before court on January 27.

Speaking to IANS, Modex Karmala claimed that she learnt about her alleged biological parents some five months ago from who she says her "foster parents": "Since then I decided to find out the truth and I got the full support of my family also. Later I came to know from her social media post that she has said one daughter of hers had passed away. Then I tried my best to see my mother but every attempt was in vain. Finally, I tried a few times to speak to her on my mobile but that also failed to materialise and then we decided to seek legal recourse," she told IANS.

Anuradha Paudwal is best known for one of the most sought after female playback singers in the late Eighties and Nineties for Bollywood. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017 and has also won a National Award.

(With IANS inputs)