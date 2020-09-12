Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal Dies At 35. 'Devastated,' Writes Shankar Mahadevan

A file photograph of Aditya Paudwal. (courtesy: shankarlive)

Highlights Aditya Paudwal died in a Mumbai hospital

He reportedly died of kidney failure

Shankar Mahadevan announced the news on social media

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya Paudwal died in Mumbai. He was 35. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who had collaborated with the music composer for several projects, announced the news of Aditya Paudwal's death in a social media post on Saturday morning. Shankar Mahadevan told The Indian Express that Aditya Paudwal was in the ICU and he died of kidney failure. "Devastated hearing this news. Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more. What an amazing musician. What a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour. We have collaborated on so many projects. Just can't come to terms with this. Prayers for his family. Love you Aditya ... Will miss you," Shankar Mahadevan wrote in his eulogy.

Shankar Mahadevan told The Indian Express: "Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. Last four days he was in the hospital, in the ICU and this morning he passed away. Very sad."

Singer-composer Tauseef Akhtar, in his tribute to Aditya Paudwal, tweeted, "Very sad to hear that we have lost Aditya Paudwal, a very young and talented musician-composer. I am deeply pained by this news and send my prayers and condolences to Anuradha Paudwal ji and Kavita Paudwal on this huge loss. May the Lord grant him peace."

Very sad to hear that we have lost #AdityaPaudwal, a very young and talented musician-composer. I am deeply pained by this news and send my prayers and condolences to #AnuradhaPaudwal Ji and Kavita Paudwal Tulpule on this huge loss. May the Lord grant him peace — Tauseef Akhtar (@tauseef_akhtar) September 12, 2020

Singer Armaan Malik tweeted on Saturday, "I'm really in shock right now. An extremely talented soul has left all of us. I vividly remember I first met you in 2014 at your studio to play you my debut album. Really can't grasp this news. Rest in peace Aditya Paudwal. You will be dearly missed brother.. Have no words."

I'm really in shock right now. An extremely talented soul has left all of us. I vividly remember I first met you in 2014 at your studio to play you my debut album. Really can't grasp this news.



Rest in peace #AdityaPaudwal you will be dearly missed brother.. have no words — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2020

Aditya Paudwal was the son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal and late music composer Arun Paudwal. Aditya Paudwal's last project as a music arranger was in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Thackeray.