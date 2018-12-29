Simmba Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Emerges As Ranveer Singh's Highest Opener Till Date, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Simmba is expected to fare better over the weekend Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty Simmba is Sara Ali Khan's second release this month

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has taken a roaring start at the box office. Simmba has packed in a powerful punch at the box office and garnered Rs 20.72 crore on the opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Rohit Shetty-directed film has also emerged as Ranveer Singh's highest opener till date. Simmba is followed by "Padmaavat", Ranveer's first release of this year. Simmba is expected to fare better over the weekend. "Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking. Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day. Day 2 performing better than Day 1. Friday Rs 20.72 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri Rs 20.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018

Ranveer Singh - Opening Day biz...

1. #Simmba Rs 20.72 cr

2. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr [Thu]

3. #Gunday Rs 16.12 cr

4. #GoliyonKiRaasleelaRamLeela Rs 16 cr

5. #BajiraoMastani Rs 12.80 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018

According to a Box Office India report, Day 2 (Saturday) is very crucial for the film to get some growth. "The start is good but the film still has work to and it will be important for Saturday to get some growth. It is the biggest Ranveer Singh opening ever beating "Padmaavat" by around Rs 2.50 crore nett and for Rohit Shetty it is fourth / fifth but the films above it like Singham Returns, Chennai Express and Golmaal Again are all national holiday releases. It has similar figures to Dilwale which opened on Christmas 2015," the report stated.

Simmba opened to positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Simmba 2 stars out 5. Simmba's no-holds-barred confrontations with the baddies, a band of brothers led by a natty Sonu Sood, playing a politically connected crime lord Durva Ranade, are presented with crowd-pleasing flourish. But the climax is a bit of a letdown, despite Ajay Devgn's thunderous appearance as Ranveer's comrade-in-arms, because of its rather predictable nature," he wrote.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath earlier this month is also part of the film. Despite her limited presence in the film, she provides several flashes that suggest that Simmba would have benefited no end had her character been etched out better," Saibal Chatterjee wrote.

The film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.