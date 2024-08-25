Siddique, AMMA General Secretary, Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Noted Malayalam actor and producer Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday following sexual assault allegations made by a female actor on August 24. In a statement, Siddique confirmed he had submitted his resignation letter to AMMA President Mohanlal. "Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

The female actor alleged Siddique sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion. The allegations come amid increased scrutiny in the Malayalam film industry following the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted widespread issues of harassment and exploitation in the industry.

A day ago, Siddique, spoke about the Hema Committee Report during the media interaction and said, "There was a high power committee that was put together a decade ago with representatives of all film-related associations in the state. We are not sure if that is what has been mentioned."

There is no such power lobby. No lobby can control the cinema in any manner. How can an industry function if there's a group controlling all aspects? If there was such a power group, then there would not be good cinema. Ever since the report came out, there have been accusations generalising the entire Malayalam film industry and its people as bad, which is hurtful. Every job sector has issues but nobody comes up with remarks blemishing the entire sector," he added.

ICYDK: The report strongly highlights the severe discrimination and exploitation that female actors encounter within the industry. From the prevalence of the casting couch and the lack of basic amenities on film sets to wage disparities and ostracism for refusing to comply with the demands of abusers, the report has laid bare the industry's darker side. This three-member committee, led by former Kerala High Court judge K Hema, with veteran actor T Sarada and retired IAS officer KB Valsalakumari as members, was formed by the Kerala government in July 2017.

Last week, the Kerala High Court allowed the release of the report, with the condition that names and sensitive information be redacted to protect the identities of those involved. Despite some attempts to delay its release, the 295-page report was made public on Monday. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act. It details the extent of the control exerted by the so-called "mafia," which reportedly silences anyone who dares to raise a complaint, subjecting them to severe repercussions.

On the work front, Siddique has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies. He has also starred in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.