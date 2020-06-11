Shree Ganesh Actor Jagesh Mukati Dies. 'Gone Too Soon,' Writes TV Actress Ambika Ranjankar

Jagesh Mukati starred in Amita Ka Amit. (courtesy neeruzinzuwadiaadesara)

Highlights Jagesh Mukati died at the age of 47

"Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour," wrote Ambika Ranjankar

"Jagesh, you'll be missed," she added

Actor Jagesh Mukati, known for his work in TV shows like Shree Ganesh and Amita Ka Amit, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI. He was 47. A close friend of Mr Mukati told PTI that the actor suffered from weight-related health issues. Jagesh Mukati was taken to a hospital in Mumbai on June 5 after complaining of breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19, PTI reports. TV actress Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wrote this tribute to the late actor: "Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati. Jagesh, you'll be missed, dear friend."

Speaking to news agency PTI, Jagesh Mukati's close friend Sanjay Goradia said that the actor's weight caused complications in his health. "He had an asthma attack too, which further complicated the matter," Mr Goradia said, "When he was taken to the hospital due to breathlessness, his COVID-19 test was done which turned out to be negative. But his oxygen level just kept dropping. He was put on a ventilator too, but nothing helped."

Jagesh Mukati worked extensively in Gujarati theatre and was best-known for playing Lord Ganesh in the 2000 mythological TV series Shree Ganesh. Directed by Dheeraj Kumar, the show was re-telecast in 2020 after the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus was imposed. Jagesh Mukati also starred in the 2013 series Amita Ka Amit. Mr Mukati made his big screen debut in the 1999 romantic drama Mann co-starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. He also featured in the 2014 comedy-drama Hasee Toh Phasee where he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Adah Sharma.

Jagesh Mukati is survived by his parents and his brother.