Shekhar Suman On Son's Former Relationship: 'Neither Adhyayan Nor Kangana's Fault'

Nearly 15 years ago, Bollywood actors Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut were in a relationship for around a year followed by a bitter breakup, much of which played out in the public. Adhyayan Suman also levelled allegations of physical abuse against the actress, which she denied. Now, Adhyayan's father and veteran actor-host Shekhar Suman has shared his thoughts on the tumultuous relationship. He explained that while he was aware of the things happening between the couple, he did not intervene as he wanted his son to fight his own battles. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana [Ranaut]. That's his[ Adhyayan Suman] battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘Tumne mere bachche ke saath…(why did you wrong my child)'. I think he is man enough and can fight his battles.”

Shekhar Suman also stressed that he was never against the relationship. He said, “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it's a phase in life; sometimes, you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants to fail in their first relationship,” adding, “But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan's relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

Explaining that the circumstances were more to blame than the couple, Shekhar Suman added, “It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana's fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn't have, he apologised. He doesn't have any anger for anybody.”

For context, Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut began dating on the sets of Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008. The couple broke up the following year. In 2016, Adhyayan Suman accused the Queen star of being physically violent and performing black magic on him. However, in response, she said, “He was 95 kilos and I was 49 kilos. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn't be able to. However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a bunch of projects including Tejas, Emergency, and Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Chup : Revenge Of An Artist.