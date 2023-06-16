Postcards From Sicily, Straight From Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Why so beautiful, Shehnaaz Gill? The singer-actress is currently on a vacation in Italy and her latest Instagram entry will make you green with envy. It features her relaxing and “discovering nature,” as well as herself in Sicily. The photos were shared by Shehnaaz on Friday morning. She looks pretty in a casual outfit, comprising a red top and denim shorts. In some snaps, Shehnaaz Gill is seen mesmerised by the sea view around her while in others, she looks happy posing for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: “By discovering nature, you discover yourself.” Her post has been receiving lots of love from his friends and fans. Fashion designer Ken Ferns commented: “Mwaah (face throwing a kiss emoji) Keep the travel bug alive” while many fans called Shehnaaz “beautiful” and "gorgeous” in their comments.

See her photos from Italy vacation here:

Shehnaaz Gill's Italy diaries aren't just limited to her post. She has also been sharing pictures and videos of the scenic locations she has visited on her Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story

Shehnaaz Gill unveiled this new hobby of hers – travelling – only a while ago. Before Italy, the actress was chilling in Phuket, Thailand. Her timeline is filled with stunning pictures of her making the most of her holiday on the beach destination.

Shehnaaz is the happiest when on the beach. Here's proof:

This post of the actress is all about “high tides and good vibes.”

Shehnaaz's caption for this set of photos will bring a smile to your face: “Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty …all at once.”

Meanwhile, check out more pictures of the singer from her Phuket vacation.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which marked her debut in Bollywood. But she has already featured in a few Punjabi films, including Honsla Rakh and Kala Shah Kala. Shehnaaz currently hosts a chat show titled Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.