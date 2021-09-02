'She Is Not Fine,' Says Shehnaaz Gill's Father After Sidharth Shukla's Death

Sidharth and Shehnaaz on Dance Deewane 3. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

TV actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age 40 in a Mumbai hospital due to a heart attack on Thursday. Sidharth's friend Shehnaaz Gill reportedly left a shoot midway after she learned about the actor's death. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh, in an interview with SpotboyE said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened," he said. Speaking of his daughter Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later." Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, which the actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos after Bigg Boss 13 concluded, among them were Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Last month, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made back-to-back appearances on TV reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT. They performed together on the dance reality show judged by Madhuri Dixit.

Sidharth Shukla, who began his career as a model, became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He won the 13th season of Bigg Boss.